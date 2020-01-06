Sensex crashes by 700 points as US, Iran escalate war threats

Mumbai: Sensex extended early losses on Monday as oil prices continued to surge over worries of a supply disruption as tensions between the two biggest oil producing countries Iran and the US escalated.

Iran on Sunday said it will no longer abide by any of the limits imposed by 2015 nuclear deal, sparking fears of a military conflict.

Sensex fell nearly 700 points while the fear index, VIX shot up 17 per cent owing to the events unfolding after a US drone attack. In response to the killing of one of Iran's most powerful military commanders, General Qassem Soleimani, sending global financial markets into a tailspin ever since.

At 12.37 p.m., Sensex was down 633 points at 40,830.72. It opened at 41,378.34 from its previous close of 41,464.61. The broader Nifty slipped 195.55 points or 1.60 per cent to 12,031.10.

Except for IT stocks, which benefited from the sharp decline in the value of rupee against the US dollar, all other sectoral stocks traded with heavy losses.