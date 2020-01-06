Sensex crashes 530 points amid US-Iran tensions

Besides, Iraq's parliament urged its leaders to expel troops from the US-led coalition after the US killed the high profile Iranian general Qassem Suleimani.

At 10 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 41,022.30 lower by 442.31 points or 1.07 per cent. It opened lower at 41,378.34 from its previous close of 41,464.61.

The Nifty also fell over 1 per cent to trade at 12,082.95 lower by 143.70 points or 1.18 per cent.

In a series of aggressive tweets, US President Donald Trump said: "They (Iran) attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!

".. If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation," Trump said.