Section 144 imposed in Daman

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city the District Administration has decided to take necessary precautionary steps towards the containment of the virus. Sandeep Kumar Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, Dadra & Nagar Haveli has issued an order imposing section 144 in Daman. Only essential and medical shops are allowed to remain open. The curfew timings has been extended from 6:00 pm. to 6:00 am., however the operation of medical services, delivery of food items, industrial workers commuting for shift duties are exempted. This order shall remain in force till 30" April, 2021.