 SEBI wants to regulate fractional real estate ownership platforms to protect small investors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI wants to regulate fractional real estate ownership platforms to protect small investors

SEBI wants to regulate fractional real estate ownership platforms to protect small investors

According to SEBI's proposal, such firms must be included in the framework for medium to micro real estate investment trusts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Wikipedia

Someone with Rs 1 lakh in savings can't realistically think of buying a property in Mumbai for investment, but what if they didn't have to bear the entire cost?

Finding others to chip in and buy high-priced real estate in Mumbai doesn't sound feasible either, but that's where fractional investment comes in.

Platforms that offer the option to invest in small portions of properties, have also caught the Securities and Exchange Board of India's attention, and now it wants to regulate them.

Read Also
Backed by Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, fractional ownership platform amasses AUM worth Rs 100 cr
article-image

Need accurate valuation

  • The aim of SEBI's focus on these platforms which require a minimum investment as low as Rs 1 lakh, is to protect small investors.

  • It has flagged the risk of mis-selling, due to a lack of standard, uniform selling practices and independent valuation.

  • According to SEBI's proposal, such firms must be included in the framework for medium to micro real estate investment trusts, with separate sponsors and investment managers.

Read Also
Mumbai: Investors can own a part of Rs 42 crore property in the city via fractional ownership
article-image

Ensuring credibility

  • SEBI has also proposed minimum net worth for managers and sponsors, at Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively.

  • The real estate on offer via platforms should also be in line with definitions set by REIT regulations.

  • Fractional real estate investment has been gaining popularity in India recently, although it has been around in the US and markets such as Dubai since 2015.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raghuram Rajan says liberal democracy needed for India to become leading global economy

Raghuram Rajan says liberal democracy needed for India to become leading global economy

A Look at the AI Parcel-Tracking Tool With The Ordertracker App for Android

A Look at the AI Parcel-Tracking Tool With The Ordertracker App for Android

SEBI wants to regulate fractional real estate ownership platforms to protect small investors

SEBI wants to regulate fractional real estate ownership platforms to protect small investors

Adani firms announce Rs 21,000 crore fundraiser via QIP, day after being dropped from MSCI Index

Adani firms announce Rs 21,000 crore fundraiser via QIP, day after being dropped from MSCI Index

A Look at the AI Parcel-Tracking Tool With The Ordertracker App for Android

A Look at the AI Parcel-Tracking Tool With The Ordertracker App for Android