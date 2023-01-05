Backed by Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, fractional ownership platform amasses AUM worth Rs 100 cr

Nikhil Kamath |

By facilitating online stock trading via Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath has become the youngest billionaire in India. But he is also known for his own investment decisions, to unlock the potential of platforms such as BHIVE Alts, that offers fractional ownership in properties. The fintech firm which enables Indians to invest in a part of real estate instead of buying entire plots or apartments, has announced that it has crossed Rs 100 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM).

BHIVE has achieved this milestone in just 14 months after launching operations, as it offers monthly recurring income for invetors. Apart from fractional ownership, its users can choose also diverse asset classes which includes asset leasing and also revenue based financing.

Marquee investors which supported the platform during its seeding round, included Nikhil Kamath alongside Gruhas Proptech LLP, Blume Ventures, LetsVenture, Agility Ventures, Kyt Ventures and Mumbai Angels. BHIVE has so far amassed 72,000 registered users, and has released payouts worth more than Rs18 crores.

By FY24, the platform is confident of tripling its AUM to Rs 300 crore, with a userbase that may hit 2 lakh.