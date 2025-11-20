 SEBI Issues Public Caution Advising Investors To Avoid Unregistered Online Bond Platforms
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Issues Public Caution Advising Investors To Avoid Unregistered Online Bond Platforms

SEBI Issues Public Caution Advising Investors To Avoid Unregistered Online Bond Platforms

"It has come to the attention that photos of senior BSE officials are being used to create fake social media IDs. The IDs created claim to provide a wealth advisory solution to mislead gullible investors," the stock exchange said in a statement. Investors should not be misled by such false misrepresentations, even though BSE officials are permitted to support any wealth management services.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday issued a public caution advising investors to avoid unregistered online bond platforms, warning that several entities are offering bond investment services without the mandatory regulatory approval.

Press Release

Press Release |

In its release, SEBI said several fintech firms and stockbrokers have been operating as Online Bond Platform Providers without obtaining registration from recognised stock exchanges, which is a requirement laid out in the regulator's circular issued on November 14, 2022. The warning comes in the backdrop of recent newspaper advertisements promising unusually high guaranteed returns - promotions which attracted widespread criticism on social media for misleading investors.

SEBI said unregistered platforms function without regulatory supervision and lack formal investor protection mechanisms, including grievance redressal. Their operations, the regulator noted, may also violate provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Act, 1992. The market regulators also reminded investors that an interim order was issued on November 18, 2024, against similar entities involved in the selling of unregulated bonds.

Read Also
SEBI’s Tech Leap vs The IRDAI’s Sluggish Digital Drift
article-image

Urging caution, SEBI advised investors to check the registration status of any OBPP before making transactions and to only rely on such platforms that have secured official approval. The regulator added that the details relating to registration are available on their website. Earlier, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) warned investors about miscreants using photos of BSE officials to create fake social media IDs to spread misleading wealth advisory.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Issues Public Caution Advising Investors To Avoid Unregistered Online Bond Platforms
SEBI Issues Public Caution Advising Investors To Avoid Unregistered Online Bond Platforms
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Out Today; Check Subject-Wise Scores From 2 PM At icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Out Today; Check Subject-Wise Scores From 2 PM At icsi.edu
'Global Outage Caused By Internal Error, Not Cyberattack': Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince
'Global Outage Caused By Internal Error, Not Cyberattack': Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton Drops Dazzling Helmet Design Ahead of Las Vegas GP; Check Pic
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton Drops Dazzling Helmet Design Ahead of Las Vegas GP; Check Pic

"It has come to the attention that photos of senior BSE officials are being used to create fake social media IDs. The IDs created claim to provide a wealth advisory solution to mislead gullible investors," the stock exchange said in a statement. Investors should not be misled by such false misrepresentations, even though BSE officials are permitted to start or support any wealth management or advisory services in any capacity.

"Investors are urged not to rely on any stock/share recommendation from any such fake social media handle and verify the source of communication before making any investment decisions," the stock exchange said. Further, BSE advised investors to engage with only registered intermediaries whose list is available on SEBI and BSE websites.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Issues Public Caution Advising Investors To Avoid Unregistered Online Bond Platforms

SEBI Issues Public Caution Advising Investors To Avoid Unregistered Online Bond Platforms

Gold Prices Trade Lower Due To Strong US Dollar, Fresh Signals From The Federal Reserve Drag...

Gold Prices Trade Lower Due To Strong US Dollar, Fresh Signals From The Federal Reserve Drag...

Realty Firm Godrej Properties Acquires 30-Acre Land In South Bengaluru To Develop Township With An...

Realty Firm Godrej Properties Acquires 30-Acre Land In South Bengaluru To Develop Township With An...

Rupee Depreciates 18 Paise To 88.66 Against Dollar, As The US Currency's Recovery Caps Domestic...

Rupee Depreciates 18 Paise To 88.66 Against Dollar, As The US Currency's Recovery Caps Domestic...

Sensex Climbs 284.49 Points To 85,470.96, Nifty 83.35

Sensex Climbs 284.49 Points To 85,470.96, Nifty 83.35