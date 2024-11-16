 SEBI Issues ₹26 Crore Demand Notice To Reliance Big Entertainment Over Alleged Fund Diversion In RHFL Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Issues ₹26 Crore Demand Notice To Reliance Big Entertainment Over Alleged Fund Diversion In RHFL Case

SEBI Issues ₹26 Crore Demand Notice To Reliance Big Entertainment Over Alleged Fund Diversion In RHFL Case

The capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) slapped Reliance Big Entertainment demand notice of Rs 26 crore for failure to clear penalties imposed in Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) alleged fund diversion case.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
SEBI Issues Rs 26 Crore Demand Notice to Reliance Big Entertainment Over Fund Diversion Case | Representative Image/File

Mumbai: The capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) slapped Reliance Big Entertainment demand notice of Rs 26 crore for failure to clear penalties imposed in Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) alleged fund diversion case.

The market regulator directed Reliance Big Entertainment to pay Rs 26 crore, including interest and recovery costs within 15 days and failure would lead to attachment of assets including bank accounts.

Last week the market watchdog had issued demand notices to RHFL's promoter entity Crest Logistics and Engineers, Netizen Engineering Pvt Ltd, Gamesa Investment Management Pvt Ltd, Vinayak Ventures Pvt Ltd, Deep Industrial Finance Ltd and Citi Securities and Financial Services Pvt Ltd to pay Rs 154.50 crore.

Earlier in August the markets regulator had barred industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities for five years for diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

FPJ Shorts
Pressure Cooker Scam: Co-Accused BMC Officer Gives Clean Chit To MLA Dilip Lande Over Juicer Mixer Distribution, Complainants Demand Transfer Of Inquiry
Pressure Cooker Scam: Co-Accused BMC Officer Gives Clean Chit To MLA Dilip Lande Over Juicer Mixer Distribution, Complainants Demand Transfer Of Inquiry
A Sneak Peek Into Ankit Gupta’s 36th Birthday Celebration In Goa
A Sneak Peek Into Ankit Gupta’s 36th Birthday Celebration In Goa
SEBI Issues ₹26 Crore Demand Notice To Reliance Big Entertainment Over Alleged Fund Diversion In RHFL Case
SEBI Issues ₹26 Crore Demand Notice To Reliance Big Entertainment Over Alleged Fund Diversion In RHFL Case
From NTPC To Lamosaic: Check Out The Upcoming IPOs And Listings Starting November 18
From NTPC To Lamosaic: Check Out The Upcoming IPOs And Listings Starting November 18

The SEBI also fined Ambani Rs 25 crore and prohibited him from holding any position in the securities market, including roles as a director or key managerial personnel in listed companies for five years.

In a 222-page order, SEBI alleged Anil Ambani, with the help of RHFL’s key managerial personnel, orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to siphon off funds from RHFL by disguising them as loans to entities linked to him.

Read Also
SEBI Imposes ₹26 Crore Fine On Reliance Big Entertainment For Fund Diversion
article-image

The other entities Reliance Unicorn Enterprises, Reliance Exchangenext Lt, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, Reliance Cleangen Ltd, Reliance Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd and Reliance Big Entertainment Private Ltd were imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore each.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Issues ₹26 Crore Demand Notice To Reliance Big Entertainment Over Alleged Fund Diversion In...

SEBI Issues ₹26 Crore Demand Notice To Reliance Big Entertainment Over Alleged Fund Diversion In...

From NTPC To Lamosaic: Check Out The Upcoming IPOs And Listings Starting November 18

From NTPC To Lamosaic: Check Out The Upcoming IPOs And Listings Starting November 18

CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign...

CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign...

Indian Startups Raise Over $182 Million In Funding This Week

Indian Startups Raise Over $182 Million In Funding This Week

Mahindra XUV400 Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

Mahindra XUV400 Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results