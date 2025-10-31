 SEBI Introduces Stock Exchange Guidelines To Implement Eligibility Criteria For Bankex, FinNifty & BankNifty
The move is aimed at boosting market efficiency, enhance representation of the banking and financial sectors and give more diverse trading and investment opportunities.According to the circular, exchanges are required to comply with the prudential norms specified in Sebi's directive.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with guidelines for stock exchanges to implement eligibility criteria for derivatives on non-benchmark indices such as Bankex, FinNifty and BankNifty.In its circular, Sebi said stock exchanges must adjust the composition and weights of existing non-benchmark indices.

For Bankex and FinNifty, the changes must be made in a single phase by December 31, 2025, while for BankNifty, adjustments will be done in four monthly phases and completed by March 31, 2026 to ensure an orderly rebalancing of index-tracking funds, it added.

The move is aimed at boosting market efficiency, enhance representation of the banking and financial sectors and give more diverse trading and investment opportunities.According to the circular, exchanges are required to comply with the prudential norms specified in Sebi's directive.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

