SCOPE launches new website

Construing that change is the only constant, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) launched its official website with a new look. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE launching the refurbished website said that ‘In line with our aim of being an Inspiring, Innovative and Impactful organisation, SCOPE decided to revamp its official website in line with the dynamic environment.” The new website www.scopeonline.in will provide enhanced interaction, information and swiftness in user interface.