Schneider Electric elevates Sachin Bhalla to lead its Secure Power division in India

Schneider Electric today announced the appointment of Sachin Bhalla as the Vice President and Country General Manager for India and SAARC in the Secure Power division of Schneider Electric’s Energy Management Business. Bhalla comes with over 19 years of experience in handling various leadership roles in Business Management and was earlier with Luminous Power Technologies, as the Senior Vice President - Marketing. He will be taking over Venkatraman Swaminathan’s role, as the former will move on to head operations in East Asia and Japan in his new role as the BVP, Secure Power in Schneider Electric Singapore.

In his new role, Bhalla will helm business operations for the Greater India Zone of the Secure Power Division which provides complete physical infrastructure solutions for data centers, distributed IT environments, and industrial applications through its industry leading brands APC, Uniflair Cooling, President Racks, and Luminous UPS.

“It is indeed an honour to be leading one of Schneider Electric’s most dynamic divisions as we chart our way towards propelling a zero-carbon future with scalable, transformative solutions. I look forward to this new role and to work with some of the brightest minds in the industry as we push boundaries and drive a meaningful and purpose oriented way forward,” said Bhalla.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:26 PM IST