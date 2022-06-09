Scaler launches online edtech platform in the US

Designed for software professionals, Scaler is an upskilling platform that provides unrivaled, hands-on learning experiences through a modern curriculum that exposes learners to cutting-edge technologies. /Logo |

Scaler, an edtech startup, today announced the launch of its education platform in the US, that will feature industry veterans from some of the world’s leading tech companies including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Netflix serving as instructors, mentors and career coaches.

For the nine-to-eleven month program in the US, each student will be assigned a Teaching Assistant who will help throughout the program, in addition to receiving access to more than 2,000 working professionals from top software companies worldwide, Scaler said in a statement.

Based in Bengaluru, India, Scaler was founded in 2019 to help computer science professionals become high-quality software engineers.

Scaler recently commissioned the "Scaler Placement Assessment Report" in association with KPMG that ascertained that paid learners enrolled in Scaler programs have a job placement rate of nearly 95 percent, with a 130 percent average increase in their salaries. The average hike in salaries received after joining the new company stands at 67.8 percent, with 31.8 percent of alumni being promoted in the job they joined post Scaler.

Scaler Co-Founder Abhimanyu Saxena said, “As we continue growing our business, we hope to provide millions more aspiring software engineers across the US, and eventually the world, with the opportunity to learn new skills, expand their talents and position themselves for long, prosperous careers in the tech industry.”

Scaler’s US program launches with its Scaler Academy curriculum, which was created specifically for those who are already adept at coding and looking to enhance their skills to become elite software engineers. As the program matures, Scaler will introduce additional programs to its U.S.-based learners, including Scaler Data Science and Machine Learning.

Scaler is backed by Lightrock India, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global and recently completed a Series B funding of $55 million. After being valued at $110 million two years ago, the current valuation of Scaler has soared to $710 million.

Sumaithri M., Mentor at Scaler Inc, currently working as a Principal Software Engineer at Gopuff, earlier worked as Software Engineer with Facebook for over 3 years said: “I have been engaging with Interviewbit since 2016. I used their platform to prepare for my SDE interviews back in the day. Once Scaler was launched, I got on board as a mentor to help others like me with their career goals in the technology industry."

To further strengthen the footprints across the country Scaler has also appointed Parminder Singh, in the capacity of Head – US, InterviewBit & Scaler Academy.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment in the software development industry will grow by 22 percent by 2030. Globally, experts predict there will be 45 million active software developers by 2030, a 67 percentincrease from the end of 2021, according to Slashdata. Despite this growing need, the number of employable and skill-ready engineers remain unsustainably low across the globe - barely a few million.