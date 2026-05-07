SC Appoints Former CJI Chandrachud As Mediator In Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Dispute

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the inheritance dispute related to the Sona Group family trust to mediation and appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to oversee the process, according to a report by Bar & Bench.

The case involves a dispute between Rani Kapur and Priya Kapur over inheritance and trust-related matters linked to the Sona Group family.

According to the report, the top court decided to send the matter for mediation after all parties agreed to try for an amicable settlement.

The mediation process will now take place under the supervision of former CJI Chandrachud.

Read Also Delhi HC Bars Priya Sachdev Kapur From Dealing With Assets Of Sunjay Kapur Amid Inheritance Dispute

The dispute is connected to the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur. The inheritance matter involves assets worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore and includes several members of the Kapur family, including Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, wife Priya Kapur, and children from his previous marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings, also known as Sona Comstar, traded lower during Thursday’s session amid developments around the case.

The stock was trading at around Rs 577, down nearly 1 percent during intraday trade.

The Supreme Court’s move to appoint a mediator is aimed at helping the involved parties reach a mutually acceptable settlement instead of continuing a prolonged legal battle.

The Delhi High Court had recently restrained Priya Sachdev Kapur from dealing with the assets of Sunjay Kapur in the inheritance dispute.

The interim order directed that the assets of Sunjay Kapur be preserved and not alienated until the case is decided.

The court had said that any transfer, sale, or creation of third-party rights over the estate could complicate the matter and potentially cause irreparable harm if the claims of the children are later upheld.

The dispute revolves around the validity of a will linked to Sunjay Kapur’s estate. His children have challenged the document, raising concerns over its authenticity and fairness in the distribution of assets.