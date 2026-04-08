'What Is Priya Kapur Going To Do To Me': Late Industrialist Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Kapur Says She Feels 'Scared' Of Daughter-in-Law

Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Kapur Says She Feels 'Scared' Of Daughter-in-Law |

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court, calling out daughter-in-law Priya Kapur over the "fraudulent family trust." Amid the ongoing legal battle, Rani spoke about how her husband built the RK family trust, claiming she is now too scared to return to her Delhi home.

Rani described how her husband amassed wealth and built their Delhi house through a lifetime of hard work. She revealed that she has not returned to the house since her son Sunjay passed away, expressing fear of Priya’s next move. Talking to ANI, Rani said, "I'm scared now. What is she (Priya) going to do to me?...I don't know what she is going to do to get the wealth and it's all my husband's work."

#WATCH | Mumbai | Mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, Rani Kapur says, "It's very hurtful for me because my husband made this trust (RK family trust) and gave everything to me. This girl (Priya Kapur) tried to take over everything my husband built all his life. We moved from… pic.twitter.com/NAuo1ltc3b — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2026

Discussing the legacy her husband created, Rani added, "It's very hurtful for me because my husband made this trust and gave everything to me. This girl (Priya) tried to take over everything my husband built all his life." She further said, "We moved from Bombay to Delhi, we built the house. That house I have built sitting under a tree. She thinks she's got it. Luckily, I have this house and I've been away from Delhi since my son died."

Rani emphasized that the wealth was entirely her husband’s creation, calling it “husband's work.” Reacting to her statement, one user tweeted, "And if there is a God, then this mother's prayer will surely be accepted."

Late industrialist Sunjay, former chairman of automotive major Sona Comstar, died on June 12, 2025 during a polo match in England at age 53. Since his death, a bitter legal battle has unfolded over the RK Family Trust and control of his estate. His mother, Rani, has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court alleging that the trust was created fraudulently to divest her of assets and unduly benefit his widow, Priya.

Priya has been actively involved in multiple legal actions related to late industrialist Sunjay’s estimated Rs. 30,000 crore estate and the RK Family Trust. She issued a formal notice removing Rani as trustee of the family trust effective March 25, 2026, escalating the inheritance battle over the vast estate.

In addition to the trust dispute, Priya filed a Rs. 20 crore defamation suit against her sister‑in‑law, Mandhira Kapur Smith, alleging that comments made on a podcast caused reputational harm.