Delhi HC Bars Priya Sachdev Kapur From Dealing With Assets Of Sunjay Kapur Amid Inheritance Dispute

In a significant relief for the children of Karisma Kapoor, the Delhi High Court has restrained Priya Sachdev Kapur from dealing with the assets of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur amid an ongoing inheritance dispute.

The interim order directs that the assets of Sunjay Kapur be preserved and not alienated until the case is decided. The court said that any transfer, sale, or creation of third-party rights over the estate could complicate the matter and potentially cause irreparable harm if the claims of the children are later upheld.

The dispute revolves around the validity of a will linked to Sunjay Kapur’s estate. His children have challenged the document, raising concerns over its authenticity and fairness in the distribution of assets. Taking note of these objections, the court observed that the matter involves “serious triable issues” that require detailed examination.

While passing the order, the court noted that a prima facie case exists in favour of protecting the estate. It emphasised that maintaining the status quo is necessary to ensure that the final outcome of the case is not rendered ineffective.

At the same time, the court allowed limited financial flexibility. Certain withdrawals from bank accounts have been permitted strictly for meeting essential expenses, including obligations towards the children, in line with prior arrangements.

Sunjay Kapur, who was associated with the auto components firm Sona Comstar, passed away leaving behind substantial assets. The case has now moved into a critical phase, where the court will examine the validity of the will and determine the rightful distribution of the estate.

The interim relief ensures that until a final decision is reached, the assets remain protected, preventing any irreversible changes to the estate structure.