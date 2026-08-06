SC Appoints Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud As Mediator In Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute For 'Amicable' Solution

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that the family dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate and trust matters could reach an amicable settlement through mediation.

The court expressed satisfaction with the progress of the proceedings and encouraged both sides to continue efforts towards a resolution.

DY Chandrachud Leads Mediation Process

The apex court appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as mediator to resolve the dispute between Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur.

According to the court, six mediation sessions have already been conducted, during which the mediator interacted with all members of the family.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Rani Kapur, informed the court that mediation was continuing but pointed out certain difficulties, including concerns over mediator fees. He said Rani Kapur, who is 80 years old, had financial constraints.

Senior Advocate Sheryl Trehan, appearing for Priya Kapur, told the court that another mediation session had taken place recently. The Supreme Court observed that the mediator’s report appeared positive and suggested that the parties were moving closer to a settlement.

The court also discussed the issue of payment for the mediation process and suggested that the family trust could bear the expenses temporarily. It said the matter would be considered separately.

Court Urges Family To Avoid Prolonged Litigation

The Supreme Court noted that the mediation proceedings had progressed satisfactorily and that all parties were cooperating.

In its order, the court recorded that the mediator had held detailed discussions with family members and that the parties had agreed to continue mediation for a comprehensive settlement of their claims.

The mediator also took assistance from a senior chartered accountant during the discussions, the court noted.

Rani Kapur’s counsel requested an early hearing, citing her age and health concerns, and said she feared that delays could affect the process. The court assured the parties that necessary steps would be considered.