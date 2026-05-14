Who Is ‘The Skin Doctor’? Social Media Influencer Arrested Over Allegedly Objectionable Post About Sunjay Kapur’s Family

Left: Dr Neelam Singh Right: Sunjay Kapur |

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a social media influencer popularly known online as “The Skin Doctor” over allegedly objectionable social media posts targeting the family of late businessman Sunjay Kapur.

The accused has been identified as Dr Neelam Singh, a dermatologist and social media commentator who operates multiple accounts under the name “The Skin Doctor”, according to a report by Mint citing police sources.

A complaint regarding the posts was registered at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj police station on behalf of the Kapur family. Following the complaint, police initiated legal proceedings and arrested the influencer, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Reports suggest that Singh was questioned before being taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation. Further enquiries into the matter are currently underway.

"What my client @theskindoctor13 posted was a portion of signed affidavit, which is a public document. Delhi police arrested him and ld. court granted him bail noticing the frivilous nature of allegation. What is fake in what was posted on twitter @jgopikrishnan70 . Will wait for your answer and i know you will hv none," posted advocate Ravi Sharma, who appeared on behalf of the influencer.

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Who Is ‘The Skin Doctor’?

Dr Neelam Singh is a dermatologist who has established a strong social media presence under the online name “The Skin Doctor”. Although he first gained attention for sharing skincare and dermatology-related content, he later became widely known for posting commentary on social and political matters. He boasts 901.8K followers on X,

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components company Sona Comstar, died in London on June 12, 2025. Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor married in 2003 before separating and finalising their divorce in 2016. Kapur later married Priya Sachdev.