Sunjay Kapur Property Dispute: Delhi HC Grants Interim Relief To Karisma Kapoor's Children, Bars Priya Kapur From 'Dissipating The Assets'

Delhi HC Grants Interim Relief To Karisma Kapoor's Children |

On Thursday, April 30, 2026, the Delhi High Court granted significant relief in the Sunjay Kapur property dispute. The court restrained Sunjay’s wife, Priya Kapur, from "dissipating the assets" left behind by the late industrialist. It was observed that Sunjay’s assets "need to be preserved" and should not be dissipated.

As per Live Law, Justice Jyoti Singh noted that "suspicious circumstances" had been raised by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor, as well as Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur. Granting interim relief to Karisma's children, the court further stated that the genuineness of the will is a "matter of trial" and, until then, the assets should not be dissipated.

The High Court has also restricted Priya from withdrawing money from certain Indian accounts. She cannot transfer the cryptocurrencies held by Sunjay either. The court made it clear that Priya must address and clear the doubts surrounding the will’s authenticity. It noted that Karisma’s children have already presented sufficient initial evidence to support their claims, warning that inaction at this stage could lead to serious injustice if the will is eventually found to be fraudulent.

Businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away in London in June 2025, reportedly after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. Following his death, attention quickly turned to his vast estate, estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore, sparking a contentious family dispute. His children with actor Karisma Kapoor challenged a will presented by his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, questioning its authenticity and alleging that it omits several high-value assets. They claim the document is forged and surrounded by suspicious circumstances, leading to a legal battle over the control and distribution of the inheritance.

Karisma’s children have accused Priya of forging the will and failing to provide a complete list of assets. The list reportedly excludes expensive horses used by Sunjay for polo, luxury watches, paintings, and several other immovable properties.