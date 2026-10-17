SBICAP Securities Standalone Net Profit Rises 11.25% To ₹156.29 Crore In September Quarter

SBICAP Securities |

Mumbai: SBICAP Securities Limited announced on Friday that its standalone net profit after tax grew by 11.25 per cent to ₹156.29 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹140.42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Revenue From Operations

The company's standalone revenue from operations for the September 2026 quarter stood at ₹667.81 crore. This marks an increase from ₹621.88 crore reported in the September 2025 quarter.

Total Income

SBICAP Securities recorded a total standalone income of ₹667.84 crore for the quarter. This is an increase from ₹621.88 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Expenses Overview

Total standalone expenses for the quarter increased to ₹452.85 crore. In the year-ago period, expenses were ₹430.82 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹16.13. This is higher than the ₹14.50 EPS reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, standalone net profit after tax was ₹276.69 crore, up from ₹256.49 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the half-year increased to ₹1,240.18 crore from ₹1,172.85 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.