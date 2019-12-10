SBI under-reported bad loans by Rs. 11,932 crore in FY19, says RBI

New Delhi: The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday reported about Rs 12,000 crore divergence in their bad loans for the last fiscal.

In a filing with BSE on Tuesday, the bank said that it was reporting a divergence in asset classification based on receipt of the RBI's final Risk Assessment Report.

As per the assessment done by the RBI, the gross NPA of the SBI was 11,932 crore more at Rs 1,84,682 as against Rs 1,72,750 reported by the bank for 2018-19, SBI said.

Similarly, the net NPA was 77,827 crore as compared to disclosed figure of Rs 65,895 crore, reflecting divergence of Rs 11,932 crore, it said.

As a result the bank has to make additional provisioning of Rs 12,036 crore in the balance sheet and the notional loss would have been at Rs 6,968 crore.

SBI had posted a profit of Rs 862 crore for 2018-19 in May this year.

It further said after subsequent slippage or upgradation during the current financial year, the remaining impact on the gross NPAs during the third quarter of current fiscal is Rs 3,143 core.

The impact on provisioning during the third quarter stood at Rs 4,654 crore, it added.