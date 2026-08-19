SBI Revises Basic Savings Account Rules From October 1, Branch Withdrawals Beyond Four To Cost ₹15 Plus GST

SBI will allow four free branch cash withdrawals monthly from basic savings accounts. |

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) will revise cash withdrawal charges for customers holding Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts from October 1, 2026.

Under the new schedule, customers can make four cash withdrawals through SBI branches every month without paying a fee. Each branch withdrawal beyond this monthly limit will attract a charge of Rs 15, along with applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The revised charges will apply to the Basic Savings Deposit Account operated through the branch channel under Product Code 1011-1701.

What Changes?

The first four branch cash withdrawals made from the account during a month will remain free. Charges will apply from the fifth withdrawal onwards, irrespective of the amount withdrawn.

For example, if a customer makes six branch cash withdrawals in one month, no fee will apply to the first four transactions. However, the fifth and sixth transactions will each cost Rs 15 plus GST.

Customers who regularly visit branches to withdraw cash may therefore need to monitor their monthly transaction count after the revised schedule becomes effective.

Account Features

A Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account is designed to provide essential banking services without requiring customers to maintain a minimum monthly balance.

The account offers basic facilities such as depositing money, withdrawing cash and maintaining savings. It mainly supports customers seeking simple and affordable access to formal banking services.

However, its services, transaction limits and charges may differ from those available with regular savings accounts. Customers should check their account type and applicable conditions before making transactions.

Who Is Affected?

The change will mainly affect BSBD account holders who make more than four cash withdrawals through an SBI branch in a month.

Customers making four or fewer such withdrawals will not face the revised charge. The announcement specifically covers transactions made through the branch channel.

Account holders should consult SBI’s latest service-charge schedule or contact their home branch to understand whether separate rules apply to ATM withdrawals or other transaction channels.

The revised fee structure will take effect from October 1, giving affected customers time to review and plan their branch cash withdrawals accordingly.