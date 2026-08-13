Bombay HC Seeks SBI, ED Responses On Vijay Mallya’s Plea Challenging Use Of Confiscated Assets

The Bombay High Court has sought responses from SBI and the Enforcement Directorate on Vijay Mallya’s plea challenging a 2019 PMLA court order permitting banks to recover loans from confiscated assets | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a six-year-old plea filed by former liquor baron Vijay Mallya challenging an order allowing a consortium of banks to use confiscated assets for recovery of loans.

Justice Milind Jadhav directed SBI, the lead bank in the consortium, and the Deputy Director of the ED to respond to Mallya’s submissions. The matter will next be heard on September 9.

Mallya’s application was filed in January 2020 and challenges a 2019 order of the Special PMLA Court in Mumbai. The plea relates to assets seized by the ED in connection with the case.

Mallya Seeks Closure Of Dispute

Appearing for Mallya, senior advocate Amit Desai told the court that the situation had changed considerably since the plea was filed. He said discussions on a possible settlement had taken place at that time and that most of the assets attached in the original proceedings had since been dealt with.

Desai argued that the commercial dispute now needed to be brought to an end. He submitted that the consortium of banks had recovered approximately Rs 15,000 crore from Mallya, against an original claim of about Rs 6,203 crore, including interest. However, the court noted that this figure would have to be verified by the banks.

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Court Seeks Further Details

The court also noted that four to five similar matters were pending and said it would consider the further course of action after hearing the ED.

Justice Jadhav allowed Mallya to file an additional affidavit setting out developments that had taken place since the application was filed. A copy will have to be served on SBI and the ED for their response.

The court clarified that it would decide whether to issue notices to the other respondents only after hearing the ED.

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