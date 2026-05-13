'Will Pay What You Ask': Gen Z Employee’s Bold, Public Tweet To Vijay Mallya To Rent Kingfisher Villa In Goa Goes Viral

A product launch idea has unexpectedly turned into one of LinkedIn and X’s most talked-about workplace stories after a young employee publicly reached out to controversial businessman Vijay Mallya with an unusual request, to rent his iconic Kingfisher Villa for a startup event.

What began as a spontaneous tweet has now evolved into a case study in startup culture, bold marketing, and leadership style.

A direct pitch that shocked the internet

Anushka Singh, a 22-year-old team member at creator-focused startup Topmate, decided to skip traditional event planning and aim straight for spectacle.

In a public post, she directly addressed Vijay Mallya, asking if the team could host the launch party for their upcoming product Loop at the famous Kingfisher Villa.

Her message was unapologetically ambitious, “Hi Vijay Mallya, I’m Anushka Singh from Topmate. On May 21st, we’re launching Loop… We want to throw a launch night built entirely for creators… Can we have Kingfisher Villa for one night? Completely serious, will pay whatever you ask… Or send me to whoever owns it now.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The pitch promised a large-scale celebration featuring creators from platforms like Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, complete with music, food, and an immersive community experience.

Founder responds- not with discipline, but support

While many expected internal damage control, Topmate’s founder and IIT Bombay graduate Dinesh Singh reacted very differently.

Instead of questioning the move, Singh publicly backed his employee’s initiative. He revealed that he learned about the tweet at the same time as everyone else, after it had already gone viral.

His response quickly gained traction online, “One of our team members publicly DM’ed Vijay Mallya today… Did not approve it. Did not know. She just sent it. Honestly, this is exactly the team I want to be working with.”

He then turned the moment into a viral challenge. If his LinkedIn post reaches 1,000 shares, he promised to secure the villa, or something equally grand. If it crosses 5,000 shares, the entire growth team earns an all-expenses-paid international trip.

“Vijay Mallya if you are reading this, your move,” he said.

Internet divided

The story quickly ignited debate across social media.

Many users praised the startup for encouraging risk-taking and creativity:

“This is chaotic in the best possible way. Love the energy of backing bold people instead of shutting them down.”

Others pointed out a factual detail, the Kingfisher Villa is widely reported to no longer belong to Mallya following legal and financial proceedings.

One critic wrote, “I thought Gen Z is the informed generation… they are pitching to someone who doesn’t even own it anymore.”

Meanwhile, humour dominated much of the conversation, “Vijay Mallya se ghar aise mangre hai jaise padosi se chini.”