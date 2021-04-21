SBI Loan Finance is not SBI’s entity: Calling them fraudsters, SBI says it discourages market intermediary

India’s largest bank State Bank of India has been made aware that an entity named SBI Loan Finance Ltd have been calling the general public with an intention to defraud them. So, the bank stated that no entity with that name is associated with the public sector bank.

The lender took to the microblogging site to inform this. It stated, “It has come to our notice that certain unknown persons are attempting to defraud the general public by offering loans from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities.”

The bank continued, “State Bank of India cautions that the bank is not associated in any way with SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities, and the persons offering loans are not authorised to do so.”