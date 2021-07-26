SBI Life Q1 net profit down 43% to Rs 220 cr on higher COVID claims payout

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (SBI Life) on Monday reported a 43 per cent slump in its net profit to Rs 220 crore for the quarter ended June hit by higher claim payouts due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 390 crore in the year-ago quarter.

SBI Life said there was a sharp increase in claims due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19. The number of claims reported in the first quarter of 2021-22 are 1.28 times of that filed in the whole FY21, it said.

Total number of Covid claims in Q1 FY22 stood at 8,956 and the Covid-19 claims, as net of reinsurance, stood at Rs 570 crore.