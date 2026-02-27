SBI Card Revises Reward Points Rules From April 1, 2026, Monthly Cap & New Redemption Conditions Announced

SBI Card will introduce new reward redemption rules from April 1, 2026. |

Mumbai: SBI Card has announced changes to its reward points system. The new rules will start from April 1, 2026. These changes mainly affect how customers can redeem their reward points for statement credit.

As per the official website notice, cardholders can redeem a maximum of 60,000 reward points per month for statement credit. This means even if a customer has more points, they cannot use more than 60,000 points in a single month for this purpose.

Another important change is that reward points can now be redeemed only in fixed multiples of 4,000 points. For example, customers must redeem 4,000, 8,000, or 12,000 points, and so on. They cannot redeem smaller or uneven amounts.

Cards Not Affected By These Limits

SBI Card has clearly mentioned that these two new conditions - the monthly 60,000-point cap and the 4,000-point multiples rule - will not apply to certain premium cards.

The cards excluded from these limits are:

- Air India SBI Signature Card

- PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE

PhonePe SBI Card SELECT BLACK

Customers using these cards will continue to follow separate reward redemption rules as specified by the company.

Earlier Changes to Promotional Reward Points

Before this April update, SBI Card had already revised rules related to reward points earned through promotional offers launched on or after January 15, 2026.

Under those rules:

Reward points earned through cashback offers will expire within 90 days from the cashback posting date.

Reward points earned through instant discount offers will expire within 120 days from the end of the offer month.

This means customers must use such promotional points within the given time limits, or they will lose them.

What Cardholders Should Do?

SBI Card said these changes are part of several updates made in 2026 regarding reward earning and redemption policies. Customers have been advised to carefully read the detailed terms and conditions available on the company’s official website to avoid losing benefits.