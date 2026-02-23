 Top-10 Valued Firms Add ₹63,478 Crore In Market Cap, L&T & SBI Lead Gains
Last week, the combined market valuation of six of India's top-10 most-valued companies rose by Rs 63,478.46 crore, driven by Larsen & Toubro (up Rs 28,523 crore) and State Bank of India (up Rs 16,015 crore). Other gainers included HDFC Bank, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries. Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and TCS saw declines. The BSE Sensex edged up 0.22 percent.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 valued firms climbed Rs 63,478.46 crore last week, led by Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India, which emerged as the biggest winners. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 187.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, over the past week. Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services saw their valuations erode.

The market valuation of Larsen & Toubro jumped by Rs 28,523.31 crore to Rs 6,02,552.24 crore. SBI added Rs 16,015.12 crore to Rs 11,22,581.56 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank climbed by Rs 9,617.56 crore to Rs 14,03,239.48 crore, and that of LIC edged higher by Rs 5,977.12 crore to Rs 5,52,203.92 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

