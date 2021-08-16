SBI announces waiver on processing fees for car loans among other offers for customers

As the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – which is a government of India's initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence, State Bank of India (SBI) made a few announcements for its customers.

After announcing processing fee waiver on Home loans, the Bank has announced a 100 percent waiver on processing fees for its Car loan customers across all channels. The customers can further enjoy the facility of up to 90 percent on-road financing for their Car loans, according to a press statement.

SBI is offering a special interest concession of 25 bps for customers applying for a Car loan via YONO. The users of YONO SBI planning to bring home a new car can avail of the loan at an interest rate of as low as 7.5% per annum.

For its Gold loan customers, the Bank is offering a reduction of 75bps in the interest rates. Customers can now avail of Gold loans from across all channels of the bank at 7.5 percent per annum. The bank has further waived off the processing fee for all the customers applying for a gold loan via YONO.

For its Personal and Pension loan customers, the Bank has announced a 100 percent waiver in processing fees across all channels.

The Bank has also announced a special interest concession of 50 bps to COVID warriors i.e., ‘frontline healthcare workers’ applying for Personal loans, which soon will be available for application under Car and Gold loans as well.

For retail depositors, the Bank is introducing ‘Platinum Term Deposits’ to mark 75 years of independence. Customers can now get additional interest benefit up to 15 bps on Term Deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors starting 15.08.2021 till 14.09.2021.

C S Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said, “We believe that these offerings will help customers to save more on their loans and at the same time add value to their festive celebrations.”

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:31 AM IST