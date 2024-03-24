Saying 'Make In India' Does Not Change The World: Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj | File Image

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto has made a critical observation on the general discourse surrounding change and development in the country.

Sloganeering Does Not Work

Bajaj said that mere sloganeering of any kind will not bring about the required change in the world that we live in. He in turn focused on the need for action, with the required skill to back up those slogans.

Read Also Billion Dollar Vote: The Season Of Expensive Elections

Bajaj specifically brought to the fore the popular government campaign of 'Make In India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. These are two of the most vigorously advertised campaigns that have been run by the ruling BJP at the centre. Both of these campaigns have been positioned as India's attempt at a visibly protectionist economy in a globalised world.

Another slogan that was inferred by Bajaj was that of 'Viksit Bharat', which landed in a pool of controversy recently, when the Election commission deemed the dissemination of a government tailored as a violation of poll rules, during the ongoing general election.

Bajaj, who was speaking at an event organised by Bajaj group of companies, also took aim at the media in the country, which has been accused by many observers of being heavily partisan in favour the ruling elities.

He noted that the media houses have been relentlessly carrying these messages without raising any questions.

No Holding Back

The 57-year-old has been known for his outspoken demanour, characterised by making poignant remarks and not holding back, from expressing himself, unlike many of his counterparts in the Indian business fraternity. In the past, apart from remarks on important issues, Bajaj has also backed it up with his action, when his company announced that they would pull all advertisement commitments or not give advertisements to news networks, more precisely, news channels, that spread hate and misinformation and cause division in the society.

At the event the conglomerate also committed to investment of Rs 5,000 crore in skilling and upgrading over two crore young Indians.

Bajaj Auto share prices ended the Friday's trade after making 2.35 per cent gain on the NSE, with the value of the shares placed at Rs 8,956.10 per piece.