Sapphire Foods India Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | SapphireFoods

Sapphire Foods India Limited on Monday announced that it has allotted 12,486 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Consequent to the allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 63,67,96,250 divided into 6,36,79,625 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Prior ESOPS

On September 18, 2023, has allotted 15,640 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes. Consequent to the allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 63,66,71,390 divided into 6,36,67,139 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Sapphire Foods India Limited shares

The shares of Sapphire Foods India Limited on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,465.95, down by 1.21 percent.