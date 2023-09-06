Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | SapphireFoods

Sapphire Foods India Limited on Wednesday has allotted 10,037 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 63,65,14,990 divided into 6,36,51,499 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The shares of Sapphire Foods India Limited on Wednesday at 11:59 am IST were at Rs 1,449.30, down by 0.57 percent.

