Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | SapphireFoods

Sapphire Foods India Limited on Wednesday announced the allotment of 29,345 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 63,64,14,620 divided into 6,36,41,462 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Sapphire Foods India Limited shares

The shares of Sapphire Foods India Limited on Wednesday at 12:57 pm IST were at Rs 1,348.45, up by 0.94 percent.

