Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | SapphireFoods

Sapphire Foods India Limited on Wednesday announced the allotment of 7,749 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes, the company announced though an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 63,61,21,170 divided into 6,36,12,117 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Sapphire Foods India Limited shares

The shares of Sapphire Foods India on Wednesday at 2:18 pm IST were at Rs 1,333, down by 1.80 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)