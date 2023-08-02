 Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 63,61,21,170 divided into 6,36,12,117 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | SapphireFoods

Sapphire Foods India Limited on Wednesday announced the allotment of 7,749 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes, the company announced though an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 63,61,21,170 divided into 6,36,12,117 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Sapphire Foods India Limited shares

The shares of Sapphire Foods India on Wednesday at 2:18 pm IST were at Rs 1,333, down by 1.80 percent.

Read Also
Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Adani Wilmar Net Loss At ₹79 Cr, Carborundum Universal Net Profit Rises At...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Adani Wilmar Net Loss At ₹79 Cr, Carborundum Universal Net Profit Rises At...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Adani Wilmar Net Loss At ₹79 Cr, Carborundum Universal Net Profit Rises At...

Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreements With MSEDCL For Two Solar Projects

Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreements With MSEDCL For Two Solar Projects

The Role of Brokerage and Margin Calculators in Options Trading

The Role of Brokerage and Margin Calculators in Options Trading

Ipca Laboratories Acquires 33.38% Shares Of Unichem Laboratories For ₹945.35 Cr

Ipca Laboratories Acquires 33.38% Shares Of Unichem Laboratories For ₹945.35 Cr

Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Sapphire Foods India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs