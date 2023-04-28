Sanjiv Kapoor quits as Jet Airways CEO, months after being barred from using title

Months after being barred from using the title of Jet Airways' CEO, Sanjiv Kapoor has quit the ailing airline, struggling to relaunch operations. He had been appointed Jet's CEO designate by a consortium Murari Lal Jalan and Karlrock Capital in 2022, before its ownership was transferred to them.

He had been instructed not to represent the airline as CEO by the management committee head and ex-resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia. An MBA from the University of Pennysilvania, Kapoor has more than 20 years of experience in aviation, and also had a stint as the president of Oberoi Hotels before joining Jet Airways.