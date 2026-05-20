Sanghvi Movers Reports 32% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 28% In Q4 FY26

Sanghvi Movers reported 32 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 351.4 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Sanghvi Movers Ltd reported strong consolidated earnings growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by higher crane hiring revenue and improved execution in its Wind EPC business.

Revenue from operations rose 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 351.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 267.4 crore a year earlier. Net profit increased 28 percent to Rs 68.8 crore compared to Rs 53.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 94.8 crore against Rs 74.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 50 percent from Rs 235.8 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit jumped 137 percent from Rs 29.0 crore.

Total expenses rose to Rs 265.5 crore during the quarter from Rs 193.0 crore in the previous quarter due to higher operating activity.

Finance costs increased to Rs 12.6 crore from Rs 9.3 crore, while depreciation expense stood at Rs 35.7 crore.

The company reported an exceptional gain adjustment of Rs 5.0 lakh during the quarter, compared with an exceptional charge of Rs 8.4 crore in Q3 FY26 linked to labour code provisions and damage to crane equipment.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company’s crane hiring and ancillary services segment remained the largest contributor, generating Rs 268.6 crore in quarterly revenue, up from Rs 180.1 crore a year earlier.

Wind EPC revenue rose to Rs 116.1 crore from Rs 99.6 crore, while Project EPC revenue stood at Rs 14.0 crore.

Segment profit from crane hiring increased to Rs 87.2 crore during the quarter. Basic earnings per share rose to Rs 7.95 from Rs 6.22 in Q4 FY25.

Sanghvi Movers also disclosed that higher activity levels and operational execution supported overall profitability during the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 37 percent to Rs 1,070 crore from Rs 782.1 crore in FY25.

Net profit increased 18 percent to Rs 184.3 crore compared with Rs 156.5 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 252.9 crore against Rs 216.7 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.