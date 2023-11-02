Sandwizzaa And The World Of Delicious Sandwiches! |

Sandwizzaa, a legacy Sandwich brand of Mumbai, founded in 1986 has been serving lip-smacking and delicious sandwiches for over 3 decades. Sandwizzaa takes pride in crafting mouthwatering sandwiches that have delighted Mumbaikars all these years and their flavors continue to satiate the taste buds of food lovers.

On the 3rd of November, as the world gears up to celebrate World Sandwich Day, there's no better way to revel in this scrumptious event than with Sandwizzaa, across its 18 outlets in Mumbai. Starting as a modest street-side establishment in Santacruz, Sandwizzaa has blossomed into one of Mumbai’s most rapidly expanding Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains.

Consistency, Quality, Flavor, and Tradition – The Sandwizzaa Legacy

Decades of Greatness: Sandwizzaa has mastered the art of making delicious sandwiches since 1986, delighting its customers with tasty and timeless flavors .

Special Chutneys: Sandwizzaa’s Red and Green In House chutneys give a unique flavour to the sandwiches that make every bite a memorable experience.

Consistent Quality: The Quality process and Quality check sandwiches ensures that Sandwizzaa’s commitment to taste in every product that they serve

Fresh Ingredients: Sandwizzaa procures freshest, carefully selected vegetables every day, ensuring that each sandwich is a celebration of freshness and health.

Zomato's Best in Sandwiches 2023: Sandwizzaa has been named the Best in Sandwiches for 2023 by Zomato. The recognition is a testament to the dedication of delivering excellent taste, quality, and satisfying its customers.

Crunchy Fries: Sandwizzaa doesn't just offer sandwiches; they also serve fries that are 5 times crispier than regular fries, even after delivery. The perfect crunch with every bite, ensures that they are the perfect companion to the delectable sandwiches.

Sandwizzaa is inviting you to join in the festivities by visiting the nearest Sandwizzaa outlet. The offer is simple: Purchase any of the refreshing beverages, and get a sandwich absolutely FREE.

Key Offer Details:

Date: November 3rd, 2023 - World Sandwich Day

The Offer: Enjoy a FREE Sandwich of Your Choice on purchase of any Beverage!

Store Locations: Thakur Village, Kandivali (E), Subhash Road, Vile Parle (E), Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali (W), JB Nagar, Andheri (E), Lokhandwala, Andheri (W), Opp. Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Kala Ghoda, Goregaon (E), Dadar - Shivaji Park , Manpada – Thane, Pedder Road. They are running amazing offers on Swiggy and Zomato too

Sandwizzaa's CEO Mr. Sachin Lele is extending a heartfelt gesture of thanks to the city of Mumbai and its residents. In a touching move, the CEO is partnering with delivery personnel from Zomato to Personally hand-deliver sandwiches, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support and love for their favorite sandwich brand, Sandwizzaa.

Watch the Film:

Watch the CGI Marketing Video: