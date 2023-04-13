Check out 'World's Most Expensive Sandwich' at a New York restaurant, which is worth ₹17,500

World's Most Expensive Sandwich | Instagram

How much will you pay for a sandwich? The answer might be between Rs 100-500 for a regular sandwich and Rs 500-Rs 1,000 for a gourmet sandwich.

The price of a New York restaurant's flagship sandwich will definitely blow your mind. At New York's 'Serendipity3' restaurant, their flagship sandwich comes for an eye-watering $214 (Rs 17,500). Yes, you heard it right! You have to pay Rs 17,500 for a flagship sandwich. That is surprising, right!

The sandwich had not been on their menu for a while. But recently, the eatery re-launched its ‘Quintessential Grilled Cheese’ sandwich for a limited period to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

Serendipity3 set has been the holder of the Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive sandwich since 2014. The restaurant also holds the Guinness World Records for the most expensive French fries and the most expensive milkshake.

The restaurant posted on Instagram about the revival with a caption that read, "We are bringing back yet another Guinness World Record[s]-winning dish for a limited time only. This National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th), S3 in New York will be offering ‘The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich,’ which achieved the Guinness World Record for the most expensive sandwich in the world, priced at $214."

What makes it so expensive?

From the bread to the cheese, everything about the sandwich screams expensive. One cannot walk into the restaurant and order a sandwich, normally, orders must be made eight hours in advance.

According to a CNBC report, the sandwich is prepared from two slices of French Pullman champagne bread that have edible 23 karat gold flakes baked into them and are produced with Dom Perignon champagne.

While, the white truffle oil and truffle butter are used to top the bread, it is filled with the expensive and rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese, which is made by 25,000 cows in Italy between May and June.

When the sandwich is ready to be served, it is cut diagonally. Each half gets a layer of edible gold flakes. The sandwich is served with a South African lobster tomato bisque on the side instead of a regular tomato soup.