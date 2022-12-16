Burgers and fries worth Rs 71,000 delivered in Pune among biggest orders on Swiggy in 2022

Grilled chicken burger with cheddar, vegetables and fries |

Trips to the grocer or booking caterers for Diwali parties is being replaced by orders on online portals such as Zomato, Big Basket and Swiggy. In the food delivery market, Swiggy engaged in a race with Zomato for the top spot, as their riders are a common sight in India’s major cities. As people make the most of quick deliveries and culinary options, some Indians ordered food worth more than Rs 70,000 in one go.

Swiggy replaces caterers

According to data released by Swiggy, a customer from Bengaluru placed an order worth Rs 75,378 for a Diwali party, followed by another one Pune who got burgers and fries worth Rs 71,229 to treat his team. As Indians were spoiled for choices, someone from Bengaluru also ordered 118 gourmet meals in just one week. Apart from diverse options, discounts and free delivery schemes also make online ordering an attractive way to calm hunger pangs for less.

Indians saving big

A user from Delhi managed to save Rs 2.48 lakh last year, by using benefits offered by restaurants on Swiggy. Across India, these discounts delivered Rs 100 crore in savings for consumers, as they also tried global cuisine from home. Among food from another part of the world, Ravioli pasta from Italy and Korea’s Bibimbap, topped the list of most preferred choices.

Voices of workers behind consumer convenience

As for Instamart, a person in Bengaluru bought groceries worth Rs 16.6 lakh in a year, and the city also clocked the fastest delivery in little over 1 minute. Although the food had been ordered from a distance of just 50 metres, the pressure for quicker deliveries has been known to put lives of delivery personnel at risk. As consumers gained from Swiggy’s reach, its delivery staff went on strike in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi in the past year.