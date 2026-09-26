Sandur Manganese Incorporates Royal Sandur MedTech As Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Sandur Manganese Incorporates Royal Sandur MedTech |

Mumbai: Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE) announced on 26 September 2026 that it has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Sandur MedTech Private Limited.

Business Focus

Royal Sandur MedTech Private Limited is incorporated to manufacture medical devices and consumables. Its business will include the processing, assembling, marketing, and distribution of medical devices, surgical products, diagnostic products, and healthcare consumables.

Incorporation Details

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, issued the Certificate of Incorporation on 25 September 2026. The new subsidiary is incorporated in India.

Shareholding and Investment

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited holds 100% of the share capital in Royal Sandur MedTech Private Limited. The investment involves the subscription of 10,00,000 equity shares at ₹10 each, totaling ₹1,00,00,000.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.