 San Francisco Officials Open Probe After 'X' Logo Installed Atop Twitter Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSan Francisco Officials Open Probe After 'X' Logo Installed Atop Twitter Building

San Francisco Officials Open Probe After 'X' Logo Installed Atop Twitter Building

City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco before the Logo change | Wikipedia

The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant "X" sign that was installed Friday on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters as owner Elon Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform. City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.

The X appeared after San Francisco police stopped workers on Monday from removing the brand's iconic bird and logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn't taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure "consistency with the historic nature of the building" and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said earlier this week. Erecting a sign on top of a building also requires a permit, Hannan said on Friday.
"Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation," he said in an email.

Musk unveiled a new "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he remakes the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday. Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter X and had already renamed Twitter's corporate name to X Corp. after he bought it in October. One of his children is called "X." The child's actual name is a collection of letters and symbols.

On Friday afternoon, a worker on a lift machine made adjustments to the sign and then left.

Read Also
Zuckerberg vs Musk, the Threads-Twitter showdown
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

San Francisco Officials Open Probe After 'X' Logo Installed Atop Twitter Building

San Francisco Officials Open Probe After 'X' Logo Installed Atop Twitter Building

Decoded: What homebuyers look at while buying residential properties

Decoded: What homebuyers look at while buying residential properties

Registration process made easy for homebuyers

Registration process made easy for homebuyers

How GST and RERA have revolutionised real estate industry and purchase transactions in India

How GST and RERA have revolutionised real estate industry and purchase transactions in India

Important tips for those buying a new flat in a building that has elevators

Important tips for those buying a new flat in a building that has elevators