 Samsung's Chennai Factory Worker's Strike Hits Production Of Consumer Durables
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image

Production of consumer durable products was adversely affected at Samsung's Chennai plant as about 900 factory workers -- close to half of the total workforce -- went on strike, industry sources aware of the development said on Monday.

The source said the workers went on strike at the Samsung factory demanding a wage hike and improvement in working conditions.

"Around 50 per cent of Samsung factory workers in Chennai went on strike today (Monday). The strike had an impact on the production at the factory," the source, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

"Around 50 per cent of Samsung factory workers in Chennai went on strike today (Monday). The strike had an impact on the production at the factory," the source, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

Samsung is estimated to have 1,800 workers at the Chennai factory that produces consumer durable products such as television, refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

When contacted, Samsung India spokesperson said, "At Samsung India, the welfare of our employees is our top priority. We actively engage with our workers to address any grievances they may have and comply with all laws and regulations. We will also ensure that there is no disruption to our consumers."

