Samsung targets 40% share in mid-premium segment in India

Buoyed by the response to its Galaxy A series, Samsung aims to capture 40 per cent market share (by value) in the mid-premium smartphone segment in the first six months of 2022, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung, said here on Tuesday.

Samsung is currently leading in the Rs 20,000-Rs 45,000 segment in India with over 25 per cent value market share.

"We want to consolidate our market leadership in this segment to 40 per cent in H1 with the help of five new A series devices that we are launching today," Pullan told IANS.

Three of the five new Galaxy A series smartphones are 5G-ready devices.

"We have been strengthening our 5G line-up to keep our consumers future proof. We are also the biggest 5G player in the country since the last quarter," Pullan added.

Samsung today has the largest portfolio of 5G phones in India. Pulan said that Samsung Finance+ lending platform is revolutionising the mobile industry.

Present across over 50,000 dealers across the length and breadth of the country, it is a unique platform that promises to offer every Galaxy smartphone consumer with a loan option, irrespective of their credit history.

"We cover more than 4,200 cities and towns and 14,000 pin codes. Samsung Finance+ today boasts of over 50 per cent 'New to Credit' customer base while maintaining industry standard delinquency rates through its unique military grade Knox solution," Pullan informed.

Samsung on Tuesday announced five new models -- Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G -- in its Galaxy A series portfolio for the Indian market.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:04 PM IST