Samsung India Begins Layoffs, 80-100 Executives Asked To Exit As TV And Home Appliance Businesses Face Restructuring

Samsung India Begins Layoffs |

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics has reportedly started laying off employees in India as the South Korean electronics giant restructures parts of its business amid weaker consumer demand and pressure on margins.

According to a report, Samsung India has so far laid off around 80-100 executives from its television and home appliance businesses. The job cuts are reportedly being carried out in batches.

Senior Executives Among Those Affected

The report said employees affected by the Samsung India layoffs include director-level executives and team leaders at the headquarters, as well as branch and area managers.

An affected employee cited in the report said termination letters had been issued over the past few days. Employees being laid off have reportedly been asked to leave without serving notice periods.

Samsung is offering three months' salary as severance, along with an additional month's pay for every year of service, according to the report.

The company's electronics sales and marketing workforce comprises around 550-600 executives. Up to 25% of this workforce, including off-roll employees hired through staffing agencies, could reportedly be affected.

A second round of workforce rationalisation could take place after Diwali.

Smartphone Business Spared for Now

Samsung India's smartphone division is not expected to face immediate job cuts as the company anticipates a recovery in sales during the Diwali festive season, the report said. However, the mobile business could be reviewed later.

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According to IDC and Counterpoint Research data cited in the report, Samsung held around 16.4% and 17.6% of India's smartphone market, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026.

Samsung Restructures Globally

The reported India layoffs come as Samsung restructures operations in other markets.

In July, the company was reported to have cut more than 700 jobs across its US display, smartphone and other consumer electronics operations, mainly affecting employees in New Jersey and Texas.

Samsung had said the restructuring was aimed at aligning roles with its key business priorities.