Samsung Opens India Pre-Orders For Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra & Flip8 With Galaxy AI, Prices Start At ₹1.24 Lakh |

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday announced the start of pre-orders for its latest foldable smartphone lineup in India, introducing the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip8 with a stronger focus on artificial intelligence (AI), productivity and slimmer designs.

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The new Galaxy Z series, built on seven generations of Samsung's foldable technology, is powered by Galaxy AI with Gemini Intelligence, enabling users to complete tasks across multiple apps with fewer steps while offering enhanced privacy and security controls.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the premium offering in the lineup and is priced at Rs 1,99,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, Rs 2,19,999 for the 12GB+512GB model and Rs 2,59,999 for the 16GB+1TB version.

It will be available in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow colours, along with an online-exclusive Green Shadow option.

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The Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at Rs 1,79,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, while the 12GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB models are priced at Rs 1,99,999 and Rs 2,39,999, respectively.

Customers can choose from Graphite, Cream and Lavender colours, with Pistachio available exclusively online.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy Z Flip8 at Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB+256GB model and Rs 1,44,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.

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The smartphone comes in Graphite, Cream and Pink, while Mint will be offered as an online-exclusive colour.

"The response to our foldable smartphones over the last seven generations reaffirms Samsung's leadership in a category we pioneered. Consumers are choosing Samsung foldables for their distinctive design and personalised Galaxy AI experiences that enable productivity and creativity," said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 has been designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience with a lightweight form factor.

Weighing 201 grams, it is Samsung's lightest Galaxy Z Fold smartphone to date and features a 4,800mAh battery.

The device comes with a Flex Titanium display structure to reduce crease visibility, a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and a dual 50MP camera system with features such as Dual Recording and My FanCam.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)