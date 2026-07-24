iPhone Ultra Launch: Is Apple's First Foldable Delayed? Here's What New Leaks Suggest

Apple iPhone Ultra Launch: Is It Delayed? Here's What The Latest Leak Suggests | X/ Apple Files

Days after Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, fresh speculation has emerged around Apple's much-awaited foldable iPhone. According to a report by DigiTimes, Apple's first-ever foldable handset, widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra, may not ship on time even if it is unveiled as planned this year, as manufacturing partner Foxconn continues fine-tuning key parts of the production process.

Why a delay is being predicted?

Foxconn reportedly began mass production earlier this month but is still making engineering refinements before scaling up manufacturing, a pattern similarly observed during the development of Apple's earlier first-generation products. This could mean that even if Apple sticks to its expected announcement timeline, actual shipments may be pushed further out.

This aligns with earlier predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had suggested a foldable iPhone could be introduced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in September, with shipping only beginning weeks after the announcement. Apple has taken this approach in the past as well, most notably with the iPhone X, which was unveiled in September 2017 but only reached customers in November that year.

Adding to supply concerns, reports indicate Apple may manufacture just 500,000 to 1 million units during the initial production run, which could lead to limited availability if early demand turns out to be strong.

Hinge and display remain key focus areas

Foxconn is said to be concentrating on improving the durability of the foldable display and refining the hinge mechanism. The company is reportedly working to boost long-term reliability while also trying to reduce the visibility of the crease on the inner screen.

Apple iPhone Ultra specifications (expected)

The iPhone Ultra is rumoured to sport a book-style foldable design with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. It is expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and house a 4,883mAh dual-cell battery. Notably, the device is tipped to use Touch ID built into the power button rather than Face ID. On the camera front, it is expected to come with dual 48-megapixel rear sensors alongside an 18-megapixel front camera.

Apple iPhone Ultra price in India (expected)

Apple's first foldable smartphone is expected to go up against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup. However, reports suggest it could be priced between $2,300 and $2,500, translating to roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh to Rs. 2.4 lakh in India, making it one of the most expensive iPhones Apple has ever made.