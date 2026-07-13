Fact Check: Did Tom Holland Just Reveal Apple's First Upcoming Foldable iPhone Ultra?

A photo showing actor Tom Holland taking selfies with fans while holding what appears to be Apple's rumoured iPhone Ultra has gone viral on social media. The image has sparked speculation that the Spider-Man star may have accidentally leaked Apple's next flagship device ahead of its official unveiling, expected later this year. Here is what we found when we looked closely at the image.

The viral photo, explained

This is not the first time a Bollywood or Hollywood connection has fuelled an Apple leak. Last year, Apple's next flagship was inadvertently revealed in a Flipkart ad when director Farah Khan appeared holding a device that closely resembled the then-unreleased iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Tom Holland photo follows a similar pattern, showing the actor holding a phone with a redesigned camera module and an overall look that departs from current iPhone models. Since Apple is widely expected to introduce a major design overhaul with its next-generation iPhones, social media users quickly linked the device in the photo to the rumoured iPhone Ultra, Apple's first foldable phone, expected to launch in September.

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Did Tom Holland actually leak the iPhone Ultra?

The short answer is no. While several posts claimed the actor had unknowingly revealed Apple's upcoming device before its official announcement, there is no evidence to support those claims. Apple has not confirmed the photo in any capacity, and neither Tom Holland nor any other credible source has verified it either.

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The telltale signs of AI manipulation

A closer look at the image reveals inconsistencies that point to digital manipulation rather than a genuine leak. The sides of the phone in the photo appear uneven, a common giveaway in AI-generated or AI-edited images. The device's design also does not match any of the reliable iPhone Ultra leaks that have surfaced so far. To verify the image further, it was run through OpenAI's Verify AI Image tool, which returned a result stating that the content was generated using OpenAI's own tools, citing supporting evidence for that finding.

FPJ

How to check if a viral image is AI-generated

With Apple's launch event approaching, social media is typically flooded with concept renders, edited photos, and fabricated leaks, and this viral Tom Holland photo appears to be part of that pattern. Checking a suspicious image is straightforward. Take a screenshot of the photo in question, then head to OpenAI's Verify AI Image platform or Google's Gemini. On OpenAI's platform, simply upload the image to check its authenticity, while on Gemini, uploading the image and asking whether it is AI-generated returns a similar assessment. Until Apple officially unveils the iPhone Ultra, it is worth treating viral celebrity leaks like this one with caution.