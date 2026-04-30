Samsung Electronics Posts Fivefold Jump In Q1 Profit On Strong AI Chip Demand | X / tslaming

Seoul: Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that its first-quarter net profit surged more than fivefold from a year earlier, driven by robust demand for high-end memory chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Net profit for the three months ended March jumped to 47.22 trillion won (US$31.8 billion) from 8.22 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a press release.

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Operating profit jumped more than eightfold to 57.23 trillion won from 6.68 trillion won over the same period, while sales climbed 69.2 percent to 133.87 trillion won from 79.14 trillion won, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The record quarterly operating profit and sales were primarily driven by robust sales of high-margin AI chips and rising memory prices in the device solutions division," the company said.

A weaker won against the U.S. dollar contributed an additional 1.8 trillion won to operating profit, it added.

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Looking ahead, the company expects solid performance in the second quarter, as continued heavy investment in AI infrastructure by global technology firms is likely to support memory chip prices.

Major tech companies, including Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., have been ramping up spending on data centres and related hardware, boosting demand for AI chips.

To meet growing demand, Samsung Electronics said it plans to expand the supply of sixth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM4) this year.

At its annual shareholders meeting last month, Samsung Electronics said it would consider placing greater emphasis on securing multiyear contracts to help stabilise supply, noting that such deals could support pricing and provide a buffer against cyclical downturns.

However, the company faces the prospect of a general strike by its 75,380 unionised workers, who are demanding that 15 percent of annual operating profit be allocated for employee compensation each year.

The union has threatened to launch an 18-day general strike starting May 21 unless the company presents an acceptable performance-based pay framework.

Some analysts warn that a prolonged strike could materially disrupt chip production, while others say any impact would likely be limited due to the high level of automation in memory manufacturing facilities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)