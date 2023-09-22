 Samhi Hotels Shares Debut Nearly 7% Higher
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSamhi Hotels Shares Debut Nearly 7% Higher

Samhi Hotels Shares Debut Nearly 7% Higher

The stock made its debut at Rs 130.55, up 3.61 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it climbed 5.55 per cent to Rs 133.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Samhi Hotels Shares Debut Nearly 7% Higher |

Shares of Samhi Hotels Ltd on Friday listed with a gain of nearly 7 per cent against the issue price of Rs 126.

The stock made its debut at Rs 130.55, up 3.61 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it climbed 5.55 per cent to Rs 133.

At the NSE, it began the trade at Rs 134.50, rallying 6.74 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 2,791.94 crore in early trade.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE benchmark traded 82.47 points lower at 66,147.77 and the Nifty quoted 33.15 points down at 19,709.20.

Read Also
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Board Approves Sale Of 75% Stake To Nirma In Share Purchase Agreement
article-image

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Samhi Hotels was subscribed 5.33 times on the last day of bidding on Monday.

The Rs 1,370-crore initial share sale had a price range for the offer at Rs 119-126 a share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13,500,000 equity shares.

Gurugram-based Samhi Hotels acquires and builds primary hotels and thereafter renovates, rebrands and rerates the property and runs it.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat; Sensex at 66,209.55, Nifty Below 19,800
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Brightcom Group Appoints Dr. Radhakishore Pandrangi As Additional (Independent) Director of the...

Brightcom Group Appoints Dr. Radhakishore Pandrangi As Additional (Independent) Director of the...

Lupin Acquires Five Brands From Menarini

Lupin Acquires Five Brands From Menarini

Vaibhav Global Allots 42,717 Equity Shares Under ESOP

Vaibhav Global Allots 42,717 Equity Shares Under ESOP

Asian Development Bank Appoints Bhargav Dasgupta As Vice-President For Market Solutions

Asian Development Bank Appoints Bhargav Dasgupta As Vice-President For Market Solutions

NCC Limited And J. Kumar Infra Projects Secures ₹6,301.08 Cr Contract From BMC

NCC Limited And J. Kumar Infra Projects Secures ₹6,301.08 Cr Contract From BMC