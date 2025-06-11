 Samay Project Services IPO To Open On June 16, Company Aims To Raise ₹14.69 Crore For Business Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSamay Project Services IPO To Open On June 16, Company Aims To Raise ₹14.69 Crore For Business Growth

Samay Project Services IPO To Open On June 16, Company Aims To Raise ₹14.69 Crore For Business Growth

Samay Project Services will open its IPO on June 16, offering 43.2 lakh shares at Rs 32–34 each. The company aims to raise Rs 14.69 crore, mainly for working capital needs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Samay Project Services, established in 2001. |

Mumbai: Tamil Nadu-based engineering and project services company Samay Project Services is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 16. The ₹14.69 crore IPO will consist entirely of a fresh issue of 43.2 lakh equity shares, with a price band fixed at Rs 32 to Rs 34 per share. The IPO will close for subscription on June 18, and the shares are scheduled to list on NSE Emerge on June 23.

Read Also
Sacheerome IPO Sees Huge Demand, GMP Surges Over 40% Before Close, Subscription Crosses 52x On Day 3
article-image

Samay Project Services, established in 2001, provides Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. It specializes in balance of plant systems across multiple industries, including design, supply, fabrication, erection, and commissioning services. The company’s key project areas include piping systems, tanks and vessels, fabricated structures, and fire protection and detection systems.

The funds raised through the IPO will primarily be used to meet the company’s working capital requirements. A portion of the proceeds will also go toward general corporate purposes, helping to support future expansion and operational needs. The company aims to enhance its financial stability and increase its capacity to take on larger projects.

Read Also
Oswal Pumps IPO Opens June 13, Price Band Set At ₹584-614; Check Details Here
article-image

Investors can apply for the IPO at the lower end of Rs 32 or the upper band of Rs 34 per share. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized by June 19. Trading of the stock will commence on NSE Emerge, a platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), starting June 23.

FPJ Shorts
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered
'Buzurg Badhti Umar Mein Satiya...': Shivangi Verma SLAMS Govind Namdev For Claiming She Suggested Romantic Pairing For Film's Publicity
'Buzurg Badhti Umar Mein Satiya...': Shivangi Verma SLAMS Govind Namdev For Claiming She Suggested Romantic Pairing For Film's Publicity

Samay Project Services’ IPO will be one of two public issues opening on June 16, alongside the IPO of Patil Automation. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the merchant banker for this IPO, responsible for managing and advising the company through the public offering process.

Read Also
IPO: Eastern Spices Brand Owner Orkla India Files Papers With SEBI; ₹2.28 crore Offer For Sale Of...
article-image

This IPO provides an opportunity for investors interested in SMEs and infrastructure-related businesses. The company’s long-standing experience in EPC services and its presence across several industries may appeal to those seeking exposure to the industrial and infrastructure growth story in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints