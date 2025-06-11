Sacheerome IPO Sees Huge Demand, GMP Surges Over 40% Before Close, Subscription Crosses 52x On Day 3

The IPO of Sacheerome Ltd. opened on Monday and is closing today, June 11. |

Mumbai: The IPO of Sacheerome Ltd. opened on Monday and is closing today, June 11. It has been a hit among investors, especially from the retail and non-institutional categories.

By the morning of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 52.41 times. Non-institutional buyers led the rush with 110.95 times subscription. Retail investors subscribed 51.79 times, while qualified institutional investors subscribed 9.53 times.

GMP Jumps Over 40 percent

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Sacheerome IPO stood at Rs 41 on June 11 morning. With the price band at Rs 96–102, this means shares were trading around Rs 143 in the grey market.

This reflects a 40.20 percent potential gain if the shares list at this premium. GMP is based on informal sources and does not guarantee returns.

IPO Details: Price Band and Issue Size

Sacheerome Ltd. aims to raise Rs 61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 60.41 lakh shares.

Price band: Rs 96 to Rs 102

Lot size: 1,200 shares

Minimum investment: Rs 1,22,400

Breakdown of shares

Retail: 20.10 lakh

Non-Institutional: 8.61 lakh

QIB: 11.47 lakh

Anchor Investors: 17.19 lakh

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the lead manager, and Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. is the market maker.

Allotment and Listing Date

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 12.

Refunds for unallotted shares and Demat credit are expected on Friday, June 13.

Listing on NSE SME is likely to happen on Monday, June 16.

Investors can check their IPO allotment status on the NSE or the MUFG Intime India website.

About Sacheerome Ltd.

Sacheerome is a company that makes fragrances and flavours. Its products are used in beverages, bakery items, and personal care goods.

Use of Funds

The funds from the IPO will be used for:

Setting up a new factory

General corporate needs

Company Financials

Revenue (FY25): Rs 107.53 crore (up 26.37 percent)

Profit (FY25): Rs 15.98 crore (up 49.8 percent)