Sam Altman-Backed Humane In Talks With Indian Telcos For Voice And Gesture-Controlled AI Pin Launch

Humane, a startup backed by Sam Altman, is in discussions with Indian telecom operators to introduce its AI Pin device in the country.

What Happened: Humane, a startup founded by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, is in talks with Indian telecom operators to launch its AI Pin device, Moneycontrol reported.

"We are starting early conversations with India telcos and hoping to be able to make announcements by the end of this year. The overwhelming number of inquiries that are coming to Humane are from India. It is the largest by far," Chaudhari told the publication.

The AI Pin, priced at $699 with a $24 monthly subscription, offers a phone number and unlimited data for AI-powered queries. The device, which can be clipped onto clothing or accessories, uses voice, gesture, and touch inputs to access AI services such as search, translation, and navigation.

Chaudhari emphasized that the AI Pin is not intended to replace smartphones but to complement them. The company is also exploring use cases in the medical field, such as using the device for diagnosis.

Why It Matters: The interest in AI technology in India has been on the rise, as evidenced by the country’s efforts to regulate AI and its rapid adoption of AI-based solutions. During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Altman praised India’s understanding of AI’s benefits. Modi, in turn, expressed India’s enthusiasm for AI collaborations that would accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

However, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar cautioned against assuming that Indian startups will blindly follow Altman’s lead, emphasizing that while Altman’s views are respected, they are not the definitive word on India’s AI capabilities. The interest in Humane’s AI Pin in India reflects the country’s growing appetite for innovative AI solutions.

